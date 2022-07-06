Rashists shelled village in Kharkiv region with phosphorous ammunition

Russian occupiers shelled the village of Ruska Lozova of the Dergachiv community in the Kharkiv region with phosphorus munitions.

This was reported by the head of the Dergachyv community Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"On the 132nd day of the war, the Russian army bombed with various types of heavy weapons almost all the settlements of Dergachyv region under the control of Ukraine. The occupiers fired phosphorous shells along Ruska Lozovaya, fired tanks and mortars at Pytomnyk, Nove, Dementiivka, Tsupivka, Prudyanka, and Slatine", - he informed.

Also, according to Zadorenko, on the night of July 6, one of the districts of the city of Dergachi was subjected to massive artillery shelling, as a result of which several private houses were seriously damaged. There was no information about the injured or the dead during the past day.

