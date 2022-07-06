Occupiers carried out aerial reconnaissance and tried to strike at Zmiiny

The planes of the Russian Federation carried out reconnaissance on the situation on Zmiiny Island, where the State Flag of Ukraine was delivered the other day, and tried to strike.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The flag is on the island, waiting for its time. The information message about this, of course, confused our enemies. They tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance and strike," she said.

But after noticing the threat that the weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be used when the planes approach, Humeniuk noted, "they adjusted their intentions and are staying away for now."

