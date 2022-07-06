ENG
Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, July 6, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. There are victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Rockets hit two houses in the private sector. It is known precisely about one person injured. Also, according to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble - a rescue operation is underway. Another rocket hit near a social object but did not explode. Russia transformed the entire Donetsk region to a hot spot where it is dangerous to remain a civilian," the message reads.

The regional military administration once again calls on residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.

Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 01
Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 02

Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 03
Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 04
Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 05
Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region 06

