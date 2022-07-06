Rashists launched rocket attack on Toretsk, Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, July 6, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. There are victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Rockets hit two houses in the private sector. It is known precisely about one person injured. Also, according to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble - a rescue operation is underway. Another rocket hit near a social object but did not explode. Russia transformed the entire Donetsk region to a hot spot where it is dangerous to remain a civilian," the message reads.

See more: Rashysts shelled 13 populated areas of Donetsk region in day. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

The regional military administration once again calls on residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.





See more: In one day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region. 21 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS









