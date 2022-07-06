Another bridge between occupied Melitopol and Tokmak "got tired", - Starukh

The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported the destruction of a bridge near occupied Melitopol.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

"Between Melitopol and Tokmak became "tired" another bridge. Novobohdanivka - Troitske", - wrote the official in a telegram.

Recall, on July 3, unknown persons blew up a railway bridge between occupied Melitopol and Tokmak - the explosion occurred in the occupied village of Lubymivka. It was noted that this was the route used by the occupants to transfer trains of weapons and military equipment to the front.

Read more: Railway bridge near occupied Melitopol was blown up, - media