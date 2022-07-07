On July 6, Russians shelled 3 communities in Sumy region - RMA

On Wednesday, July 6, the Russian military carried out a number of shellings in areas of the Sumy region. Damaged civil infrastructure.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by the head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

He noted: "During the day, the enemy shelled the Myropillya, Krasnopillya, and Khotyn communities several times. The Russians fired mortars, launched rockets from BM21, dropped explosives from drones. There were no casualties.

In the Myropillya community, a rocket hit a barn during the morning shelling.

Throughout the day, the Russians opened fire from machine guns and various small arms throughout the Yunakivo community.

In the first half of the day, 4 rockets flew over the Shalygino community. The enemy also shelled the Esman community with mortars.

As a result of shelling from barrel artillery and volley rocket systems on Novoslobidska and Bilopillya communities in one of the villages on the border, windows in the administrative building were broken, windows were broken and the facade of the branch of the educational institution was cut with fragments, and the brick wall of a private house was broken through.

