Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region. PHOTOS

During July 5, Russian occupants shelled five border communities in Sumy region. The shelling was carried out using mortars and small arms. The enemy also dropped ammunition from a drone.

This was stated by the head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytksyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya during the 24 hours:

Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 01

Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 02
Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 03
Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 04

Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 05
Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region 06

