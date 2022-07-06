Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya of Sumy region. PHOTOS
During July 5, Russian occupants shelled five border communities in Sumy region. The shelling was carried out using mortars and small arms. The enemy also dropped ammunition from a drone.
This was stated by the head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytksyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Consequences of Russian shelling in Bilopillya during the 24 hours:
