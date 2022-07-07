Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister of Great Britain. In Autumn, - BBC

The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, will leave the post of leader of the Conservative Party, but he will remain the head of the government until the autumn to ensure the stability of power.

This is reported by the BBC with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, Johnson will announce today that he is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. But he will remain the head of the government until the fall. A new prime minister is expected to be appointed in October.

CNN reports with reference to a spokesman for the British Prime Minister's office that Johnson will make a statement today.

