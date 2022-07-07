Racists hit warehouse with beer in Mykolaiv region with rockets, - Kim

The Russian occupiers attacked the warehouse of beer products in the Mykolaiv region.

The head of the regional administration Vitaly Kim told about this on the air of the telethon, informs Censor.NET.

"During the day, there were three rocket attacks and 25 from MLRS. I don't think they shoot rockets at hangars and fields, it's too expensive. They're just crooked and can't hit. Today, rockets hit the shore area and a warehouse of beer products. They hit the beer. They hit wherever they see.

The errors of their missiles range from 600 meters to 1.2 km. Orcs intimidate the population with missile strikes because they are not successful at the front. My opinion is that there is a new head of Roscosmos, so he thinks that rockets are effective," explained the head of RMA.

