Kazakhstan wants to supply oil to Europe bypassing Russia

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the government to diversify oil supply routes bypassing the Russian Federation. This happened after a Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to suspend operations for 30 days.

Tokaev called the diversification of oil supply an important task. In this regard, he instructed to work out the optimal option for the implementation of the Trans-Caspian route and to increase the capacities of the two oil pipelines.

The President of Kazakhstan considers the Trans-Caspian route - supply to Europe bypassing Russia - to be a priority. Tokaev made the statement the day after a Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's offshore terminal to be suspended for 30 days. For the third time in 2022, this could stop the access of Kazakh oil to the world market through Russia.

