Zelensky: Let every Russian captain see Ukrainian flag on Zmiinyi

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian defenders who freed the Zmiinyi Island from the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this on his video appeal on 7th July.

"I want to thank you for the final stage of the fight for Zmiinyi - our national flag has been planted there. This operation lasted two months.

Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, "Alfas" of the SSU, border guards, artillerymen, Naval Forces, Air Force.

And now let every Russian captain - be it a ship or a plane - see the Ukrainian flag on the Zmiinyi and know that our state cannot be broken," Zelensky stressed.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukrainian partners have accurate information about Ukraine's defense needs in each direction.

In particular, this applies to air defense, modern jet artillery.

