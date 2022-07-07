UK support for Ukraine should not change, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of July 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to the Ukrainian people.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video appeal of Zelensky was posted in Facebook.

"A busy day today and an equally busy day tomorrow. Britain's support for Ukraine should not change, no matter what happens in London power circles. Britain's role in defending freedom is truly global.

Tomorrow I will continue my series of appeals to the European parliaments. There will also be a lot of internal Ukrainian news - it will be a very informative day," the report says.

Read more: Zelensky had conversation with Johnson: We all received news of your resignation with sadness