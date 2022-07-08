Explosions rang out in Mykolaiv in the morning, - Kim

On the morning of July 8, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. The information is being clarified.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, on the afternoon of July 7, fires broke out in open areas in Mykolaiv due to the impact of ammunition and their fragments.

He also informs about shelling in the region over the past day.

"Bashtan district: in the afternoon, July 7, the Berezneguvat community was shelled, as a result of which a fire took place in the open territory of the Berezneguvate settlement. Also in the morning, July 8, from 06:45, the Berezneguvate settlement was shelled. According to preliminary information, there is destruction of infrastructure facilities, residential houses. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified," said Kim.

It is also reported that yesterday, July 7, the village of Berezneguvate, village, was shelled. Malomykhailivske and village Berezneguvate station of the Berezneguvat community, previously without victims. Damage information is being updated.

On the evening of July 7, around 8:00 p.m., there were shellings in Shirokivska hromada. The hits were in open areas and on the territory of the farm. There are no victims. Around 24:00 and 07:00 in the morning, there were shelling mainly outside the population centers, as a result of which the fields were set on fire. There are no victims.

"Mykolaiv district: yesterday, July 7, as a result of the shelling of the village of Ukrainka in the Halytsynivska community, two people died. Information about the damage is being clarified. Also in the afternoon, on July 7, as a result of enemy shelling in the Halytsynivska community, a fire broke out in a country house in SVT "Biryuza", - adds head of the region.

In the afternoon, on July 7, dry grass caught fire on the open territory of the former farm in the village of Polygon of the Shevchenkiv community as a result of the fall of ammunition and their fragments.

In the Voznesensky and Pervomaysky districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.