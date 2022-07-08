ENG
Morning explosions in Mykolaiv: Occupiers hit manufacturing infrastructure with "Smerch"

In the morning there were explosions in Mykolaiv. The occupants hit the production infrastructure with "Smerch".

This was stated in Telegram channel by Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"According to Operational Command "South", Russia again used more than a dozen banned cluster and high-explosive shells. There are preliminary no casualties, the extent of the damage is being clarified," he noted.

