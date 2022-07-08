Morning explosions in Mykolaiv: Occupiers hit manufacturing infrastructure with "Smerch"
In the morning there were explosions in Mykolaiv. The occupants hit the production infrastructure with "Smerch".
This was stated in Telegram channel by Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"According to Operational Command "South", Russia again used more than a dozen banned cluster and high-explosive shells. There are preliminary no casualties, the extent of the damage is being clarified," he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password