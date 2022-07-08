More than million soldiers are currently defending Ukraine, - Reznikov

As of today, up to 700,000 military personnel of the Armed Forces, up to 90,000 from the National Guard, about 60,000 from the Border Guards and 100,000 from the National Police are involved in the mobilization.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during the "Building Together" online conference, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, because of military actions, Ukraine has turned into a kind of firing range, where new types of weapons and innovative solutions are used.

"Today it is a huge polygon, where tests will take place. And this means that technological things, innovative solutions and proposals will be in demand. Therefore, the formation of joint ventures, even if they will be placed first in the countries of Eastern Europe, but for Ukraine, let them be placed on the territory of western Ukraine in protected places, but this is a real request today," Reznikov said.

Read more: Reznikov named 3 possible scenarios for end of war: either "Minsk-3" or capitulation agreements will not be made for sure

He noted that the Ministry of Defense is working on the delivery of modern NATO-type weapons to Ukraine - it is artillery, armored vehicles, means of destruction, and all of them will need repair, restoration.

That is why the creation of centers for the restoration of spare parts, various components for equipment and even an ammunition plant is relevant, Reznikov emphasized.

According to the Minister, "there is an inexhaustible list of everything that is related to improvement of defense capabilities, to the security and defense sector, and this should encourage business to invest".

Reznikov said that up to 700 thousand military personnel of the Armed Forces, National Guard - up to 90 thousand, border guards - about 60 thousand, National Police - 100 thousand are currently involved in the mobilization. That is more than a million people in uniform today provide the security and defense sector activities, the Minister stressed and called on the business to join them more actively and invest in the defense sector.