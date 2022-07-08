Russia has lost influence in European Union - Zelensky

The Russian Federation tried to disrupt the speeches of the Ukrainian President to the peoples and parliaments of European countries, but lost its influence in the European Union.

About this during a speech before the Parliament of Slovenia said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am grateful to all the countries of the European Union where such appeals of mine took place. We know that Russia tried to disrupt them, tried to involve its various connections - political, diplomatic, even business. They in Moscow understand that they have nothing to counteract this kind of trust between the peoples of Ukraine and Europe and this kind of communication activity.

So they threatened the Europeans and manipulated those who depend on them. But here we are, the twenty-fourth Parliament of twenty-seven European Union countries! And I want to congratulate you on this clear evidence that Russia has lost influence in the European Union. The fact remains that the majority of European Union countries are out of Russia's control. And this is the new political reality in Europe that we have achieved together, each country standing up for our common freedom.

Everything we said about ourselves became our actions to defend ourselves and our democratic way of life. We do not just enjoy freedom, but have made its defense a key goal of our anti-war coalition. We have not just achieved a new unity on the European continent, but we are taking new and strong security, political and economic steps based on it. And more legal steps are in the order, namely, bringing Russian war criminals to justice.

Most importantly, by going through this terrible challenge of the Russian war together, we are proving that European values do not remain a mere reference to old treaties and conventions, do not serve as formal criteria at the level of rhetoric, but are the real basis for life on the continent here and now.

And every country of a united Europe has contributed to this. Not only those who occupy a large area on the map and who are used to attending summits of the "big ones". A free Europe is the result of the integrity of all, including those who do not have significant military or economic resources to resist Russian pressure, but who can fight thanks to their honesty and their brave hearts. Today I want to thank you, friends, I want to thank all Slovenian people for your honesty and for your brave heart," Zelensky said.