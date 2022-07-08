Occupants launched almost 400 fire strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Dnipro on the operational situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region



"Russian troops launched almost 400 strikes in the region, half of which were missile strikes, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, businesses, and grain warehouses. The Krivyy Rih district was hit the hardest by the shelling. Vladimir Zelensky was reported that as a result of the enemy attacks 313 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, 25 schools, kindergartens and extracurricular education centers, eight hospitals were destroyed," the report says.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, noted that the situation in the region was under control.

"There are no hostilities on our territory, but we constantly feel the war," he stressed.

He also informed the President about the assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About 111 million hryvnias were allocated from the regional budget for this. The region also received many wounded - military and civilian - and provides them with all necessary medical care.

In addition, the Dnipropetrovsk region has sheltered more than 300,000 internally displaced people. They receive necessary humanitarian aid and social payments.

Zelensky, in turn, stressed that during the war the region became a real humanitarian hub. In particular, almost 1.5 million food packages were sent to six regions suffering from Russian aggression.

