Explosions are heard in Kharkiv
An air alert has been announced in Kharkiv and the region.
Як передає про це повідомляється у As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel "Suspilne News".
"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, and can also be heard in the region, local residents report," the report said.
An air alert has been announced in the city and region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password