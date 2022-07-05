Explosions are reported in occupied Kadiivka in Luhansk region. Probably, Armed Forces destroyed large warehouse with ammunition, - Gerashchenko. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers blew up a large warehouse with ammunition belonging to the Rashists in the Luhansk region.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gareshchenko, announced this on the Telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Videos of the results of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kadiivka are being shared on the network. If this is true, then ours destroyed one of the main warehouses for the supply of projectiles in the direction of Popasna - Severodonetsk - Lysychansk - Bakhmut," he noted.

Locals report that a military depot has been hit, which has been detonating for more than 4 hours.

However, Gerashchenko added that we should wait for official information to finally confirm this fact.

Read more: About 8,000 residents remained in occupied Severodonetsk, and over 10,000 - in Lysychansk, - Haidai

It should be noted that Kadiyivka is a city in the Alchevsk district of the Luhansk region, which has been under the occupation of the Russian Federation since 2014.