Council created DNA registry in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On state registration of human genomic information" (No. 4265).

256 people's deputies voted for the adoption of the legislative act, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, the document provides for the creation of the Electronic Register of Human Genomic Information. The holder of the database is the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

State registration of genomic information is carried out for the purpose of identification of persons who have committed criminal offenses; searching for missing persons; identification of unidentified human corpses, their remains and body parts; identification of persons who, due to health, age or other circumstances, are unable to provide information about themselves.

The law states that the registration of genomic information can be both mandatory state and voluntary.

In particular, the genomic information of persons who have committed socially dangerous acts or crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, life, health, will, honor, dignity, sexual freedom and sexual integrity of the person, property, public safety, are subject to mandatory state registration, in the sphere of circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors, against peace, security of humanity and international legal order, and to which coercive measures of a medical nature are applied by court decision.

Mandatory state registration of genomic information is carried out at the expense of the state budget.

At the same time, voluntary registration of genomic information is carried out on a paid basis. Citizens of Ukraine, as well as foreigners and stateless persons who have given written consent, have the right to voluntary state registration of genomic information.

Data from the Electronic Register of Human Genomic Information are not subject to publication.