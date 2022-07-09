Consequences of morning rocket attack on Mykolaiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv, due to the morning rocket attack, private multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, a car company and garages were damaged.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Russian occupiers launched 6 S-300 missiles into the city. They hit residential buildings and private enterprises. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Regarding the consequences:

In one of the districts, two private houses were almost completely destroyed. Windows and roofs of nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris. The rocket also hit the territory of a private enterprise - there the car park was damaged, and the windows in the garage were blown out.

In another area, a rocket also hit the territory of an enterprise. In three private houses located next to each other, the windows and roof were broken. Balconies were damaged in two apartment buildings.

Employees of the district administrations drew up damage reports, who needed them - issued a film and a slate. "Rescuers are helping to sort out the rubble of destroyed houses," he said.















