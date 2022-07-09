ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10876 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
28 567 193
firing (311) Andrii Melnyk (34)

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Melnyk, was dismissed - Zelensky's decree

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

мельник,андрій

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant decree No. 479 of the head of state appeared on the website of the President's Office on Saturday, July 9.

"Release Andrii Yaroslavovych Melnyk from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the text of the decree reads.

Read more: Zelenskyi fired ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran and Lebanon

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 