ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12961 visitors online
News Incidents War
5 945 13
Georgia (150) Zelenskyi (3876) Iran (275) Lebanon (13) Portugal (34) ambassador (177) Slovakia (118) firing (310)

Zelenskyi fired ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran and Lebanon

News Censor.NET Incidents

зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has fired Ukraine's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to five countries: Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Lebanese Republic.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees №439/2022, №440/2022, №441/2022, №442/2022, №443/2022 are published on the website of the head of state.

In particular, the President dismissed:

  • Ambassador to Georgia Igor Dolgov;
  • Ambassador to Slovakia Yuri Mushko;
  • Ambassador to Portugal Inna Ognivets;
  • Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Serhiy Burdyliak;
  • Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic Igor Ostash.

Watch more: Thousands rally in Tbilisi to support European integration and demand resignation of Prime Minister Garibashvili. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 