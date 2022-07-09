U.S. House of Representatives member Victoria Spartz said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "must solve the problem" of Andrei Iermak and called on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to take her statements seriously.

It's said in the statement on her sіte.

"I know that President Zelensky is waging a dangerous war against an insidious enemy. He spends a lot of time building international support to defend his country, but he has an ongoing domestic problem that he must address - the head of the Office of the President Andrei Yermak," the statement reads.

It listed several serious allegations against Iermak:

- Leaking information to Belarus and eventually Russia about Ukraine's operation to capture the Wagner Group, leading to its failure;

- mismanagement of the failed peace talks with Russia before the war;

- assurance of the Ukrainian leadership that there would be no attack by Russia in February, contrary to Western intelligence to prevent Ukraine from properly preparing for war;

- sabotaging Kherson and giving it to the Russians to organize the tragedy of the Azov battalion;

- Delaying urgent purchases of military equipment through the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and imposing unreasonable or even illegal conditions;

- purposefully delaying through his deputy Oleg Tatarov the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor.

Spartz also stated that she had received support from Americans and Ukrainians and understood why her comments stunned the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"I urge the Ministry to consider my statement with the seriousness that these issues demand with respect to Mr. Iermak, rather than launching ad hominem attacks, as has been the case to date. Ukrainians and Americans would be better off if our governments responded with due diligence rather than defensive" platitudes," the statement reads.

Let us remind you that earlier, the first Ukrainian woman in the US House of Representatives Victoria Spartz sent a letter to the President Biden about possible connections of the OP leader Andrei Yermak with the Russian Federation.

In response, the Foreign Ministry said that Spartz's actions "are an unconcealed attempt to return to the classic narrative of Russian propaganda about the alleged ties of the Ukrainian leadership with Russia and to drag our state into U.S. domestic politics".