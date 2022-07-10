ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5237 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
64 690 282
war (19669) Zelenskyi (3846) Reznikov (338)

Zelensky ordered the military to return occupied coastal territories of Ukraine, - Reznikov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

резніков

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in southern Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times, Censor.NЕТ reports citing UP.

"Ukraine has a million-strong military force equipped with Western weapons to win back its southern territory from Russia", - The Times.

 According to Reznikov, President Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s military to retake occupied coastal areas which are vital to the country’s economy.

 "We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country. The president instructed the highest military leadership to develop plans. After that, the General Staff says that to achieve this goal we need a, b, c... This is my job. I am writing letters to counterparts in partner states," explained the minister.

Read more: Today Ukraine already has protection of its sky: Russian planes don't fly here anymore, - Reznikov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 