In morning, Rashists fired 6 rockets at Mykolaiv

On July 11, Russian occupying forces launched rocket attacks on Mykolaiv. Previously - without victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"On the morning of July 11, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. Now we understand - 6 rockets. So far, no casualties," the report says.

Vitaly Kim added that it is known about 1 wounded person.

