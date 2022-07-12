In morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

Early in the morning in Mykolaiv, powerful explosions were heard in all districts of the regional center. An air alarm has been announced in the city since 4:04.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Telegram of Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

"There are powerful explosions in Mykolaiv! I am asking everyone not to leave the shelters!" - the message says.

Eyewitnesses report that explosions were heard in all areas of the city. The work of the Ukrainian air defense system is also reported.

