Russian hackers continue to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, - State Intelligence Service. INFOGRAPHICS
In the first half of 2022, the Government Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Intelligence Service, recorded 1,350 cyberattacks.
As reported by Censor.NET, the State Special Communications Service reports this with reference to the CERT-UA team.
Sectors most attacked by Russian hackers:
▪️ State and local authorities
▪️Sector of security and defense
▪️ Energy sector
▪️ Financial sector
▪️ Commercial sector
▪️ Telecom sector and developers
▪️ Transport industry.
The most common types of cyber attacks:
▪️Malicious software code
▪️ Intervention
▪️ Intervention attempts
▪️ Violation of information vulnerabilities
▪️Violation of accessibility
▪️Harmful (offensive) content
▪️ Known vulnerability
▪️Fraud
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password