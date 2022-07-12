ENG
Russian hackers continue to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, - State Intelligence Service. INFOGRAPHICS

In the first half of 2022, the Government Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Intelligence Service, recorded 1,350 cyberattacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the State Special Communications Service reports this with reference to the CERT-UA team.

Sectors most attacked by Russian hackers:

▪️ State and local authorities
▪️Sector of security and defense
▪️ Energy sector
▪️ Financial sector
▪️ Commercial sector
▪️ Telecom sector and developers
▪️ Transport industry.

In 4 months, enemy hackers attacked Ukraine almost 800 times, - State Service of Special Communications.

The most common types of cyber attacks:

▪️Malicious software code
▪️ Intervention
▪️ Intervention attempts
▪️ Violation of information vulnerabilities
▪️Violation of accessibility
▪️Harmful (offensive) content
▪️ Known vulnerability
▪️Fraud

