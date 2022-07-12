Russian hackers continue to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, - State Intelligence Service. INFOGRAPHICS

In the first half of 2022, the Government Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Intelligence Service, recorded 1,350 cyberattacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the State Special Communications Service reports this with reference to the CERT-UA team.

Sectors most attacked by Russian hackers:

▪️ State and local authorities

▪️Sector of security and defense

▪️ Energy sector

▪️ Financial sector

▪️ Commercial sector

▪️ Telecom sector and developers

▪️ Transport industry.

Read more: In 4 months, enemy hackers attacked Ukraine almost 800 times, - State Service of Special Communications. INFOGRAPHICS

The most common types of cyber attacks:

▪️Malicious software code

▪️ Intervention

▪️ Intervention attempts

▪️ Violation of information vulnerabilities

▪️Violation of accessibility

▪️Harmful (offensive) content

▪️ Known vulnerability

▪️Fraud