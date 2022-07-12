Lukashenko fired General Shkirenko, responsible for mobilization

Alexander Lukashenko, who has seized power in Belarus, dismissed Major General Alexander Shkirenko from his post as head of the main organizational and mobilization department - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

This was stated on Tuesday by BELTА with reference to Lukashenko's press service, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Major General Alexander Shkirenko has been dismissed from the post of head of the main organizational and mobilization department - deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and enlisted at the disposal of the Defense Minister," the message reads.

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko discussed "possible joint steps" in response to Lithuania's restrictions on Kaliningrad transit, - Kremlin

According to Euroradio, Shkirenko was appointed head of the main organizational and mobilization department - deputy head of the General Staff in October 2014. A year ago, Lukashenko awarded him the Order "For Service to the Motherland," 3rd degree.