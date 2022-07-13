Russian troops hit Nikopol region with MLRS, - RMA
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops hit the Nikopol region with an MLRS, resulting in a fire.
This was stated by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Dnipropetrovsk region. July 12, 11:52 p.m. Russian troops hit the Nikopol district with an anti-aircraft missile system. A fire broke out on the outskirts of Nikopol. Rescuers are putting the fire under control. So far, no one was injured. And there is good night news. Our military shot down an enemy drone in the Nikopol district. This is already The 11th Russian UAV, destroyed in the sky over the region," he said.
