Belarus is actively moving military equipment. MAP

In the last two days, an active movement of military equipment has been observed in Belarus.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

So, on the evening of July 11, five KamAZs with field kitchens were spotted moving towards Mozyry.

Also, a Belarusian tent MAZ was moving along the M5 highway towards Maryna Hill from the Minsk side. The passage of "Ural" of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus along the M4 highway to Minsk was recorded.

Two KamAZs with radars, Kung escorted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, were moving along the M6 highway near Rakov towards Grodno. Another tented MAZ of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was moving along the M1 highway from Minsk towards Brest.

In Yelsk (Gomel region) training can be heard again not far from the village of Zabozye.