A military unit has been formed in Moscow to recruit mercenaries to participate in the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, "Meduza" writes about this.

Recruiters and the mercenaries themselves call it the "Sobyanin Regiment". The unit is at least partially financed from the budget of Moscow.

Recruitment to the "Sobyaninsky regiment" began on July 1. According to the publication, it is mainly not Muscovites who enroll in it, but residents of other regions. According to the recruitment conditions, men up to 60 years old can sign up. They are promised to pay more than 200 thousand rubles per month.

The mercenaries will first undergo training for a month at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and then they will be sent to Ukraine.

"Meduza" found out that one of the recruits for the "Sobyanin Regiment" is Roman Volodymyrovych Vysotsky (call sign "Bolgaryn") - the full namesake of one of the former commanders of the "People's Militia of the DNR". He calls himself the "battalion commander" in the "Sobyanin regiment".

"Meduza" asked the Moscow City Hall for comments, but the head of the press service of the mayor and the government, Gulnara Penkova, did not respond to calls and messages on social networks, and the representative of the press service of the government, Oleksandr Gerasimov, said that he was "not authorized" to answer such questions.

