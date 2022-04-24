Russia has lost 90% of its best paratroopers and 4,000 experienced mercenaries - Grozev

Russia has lost 90% of its best paratroopers. This happened at the beginning of a full-scale war, ie before April.

The journalist of the Bellingcat portal Hristo Grozev declared it on air of the Ukrainian telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

The hosts clarified which units and equipment the Russians had left. Grozev replied: "This trend is obvious. It is not just a product of, say, Ukrainian military propaganda, because it should, of course, motivate the people. But we really checked - I personally checked - in the first part of the war, Russia lost 90% This is the highest quality, important and essential part of the army, without which it is impossible to conquer key infrastructure facilities and conquer the capital. "

Then Grozev said that Russia also lost most of the second echelon. It included mercenaries, units of which Russia also considered advanced. The journalist stressed that these people took part not only in the exercises. They had experience of real hostilities - in Syria, African countries, and Donbas. The losses in the second echelon amounted to four thousand people. According to Grozev, this is a huge percentage of liquidated soldiers who previously took part in the wars.

