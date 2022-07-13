Putin's daughter will deal with import substitution in Russia

Putin's youngest daughter, Kateryna Tikhonova, became the co-chair of the coordination council on import substitution at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC writes about this with reference to a copy of the resolution of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on her appointment.

The press service of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs confirmed this information. They noted that the council was created to generalize successful practices of substituting imported equipment, create digital services to support import substitution, and form legislative initiatives.

It was headed by the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Oleksandr Shokhin.

In addition to managing Innopraktika, Tikhonova is also the deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems of Moscow State University and the head of the Institute for Advanced Studies of Problems of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Systems of Moscow State University.

Western media called Kateryna Tikhonova Putin's youngest daughter. The Kremlin did not officially confirm or deny this information.

