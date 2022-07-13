Ukraine expects to receive $4.4 billion of aid in July, - Marchenko

The Ministry of Finance expects Ukraine to receive about $4.4 billion in aid from international partners in July.

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko announced this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This month, we expect $4.4 billion. Last month, we received $4.4 billion. In May, the situation was not so optimistic, we received only $1.5 billion," Marchenko said.

He noted that the government is making every effort to ensure that monthly receipts from foreign partners exceed $4 billion. "This will allow us to support the hryvnia and make all the necessary payments," the minister noted.