Ukraine expects to receive $4.4 billion of aid in July, - Marchenko
The Ministry of Finance expects Ukraine to receive about $4.4 billion in aid from international partners in July.
Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko announced this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"This month, we expect $4.4 billion. Last month, we received $4.4 billion. In May, the situation was not so optimistic, we received only $1.5 billion," Marchenko said.
He noted that the government is making every effort to ensure that monthly receipts from foreign partners exceed $4 billion. "This will allow us to support the hryvnia and make all the necessary payments," the minister noted.
