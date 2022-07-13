Rashists have strengthened work of their DRGs in Luhansk Region: they go to Ukrainian checkpoints in form of Armed Forces, look for weak points, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, said that Russian mercenaries from the Liga PMC go to Ukrainian checkpoints and try to find weak points in the defense of Luhansk region, while the occupiers speak Ukrainian and are dressed in the uniform of Ukrainian defenders.

Haidai wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Rashists strengthened the work of their DRGs quantitatively and qualitatively: mercenaries from the League, speaking Ukrainian and dressed in our military uniforms, come to our checkpoints.

The situation is more or less stable. the orcs dare not go on the offensive. Their exhaustion can be felt after the destruction of ammunition depots. But nevertheless, the shelling continues, and the enemy DRG are trying to find weak points in the defense of Luhansk region, fortunately, unsuccessfully," he wrote.

