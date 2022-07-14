ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4718 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 442 38
war (19644) deportation (149) Zelenskyi (3837) Russia (9590) war crimes (644)

Occupiers have already forcibly taken two million Ukrainians to Russia, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,українців,депортація

The Russian occupiers took two million Ukrainians to the territory of the Russian Federation. Among them are several hundreds of thousands of children.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address to the participants of the "Asian Leadership" conference in Seoul, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Just imagine this number - two million people. So many of our people have already been taken to Russia. Several hundred thousand children," he said.

Zelensky noted that no one knows the exact figures now - all imported people are deprived of means of communication, documents are taken away, they are intimidated and they are trying to take them to remote areas of Russia to make it as difficult as possible for them to return to Ukraine.

Watch more: There is some progress in negotiations regarding export of grain in Turkey, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The president also emphasized that Russia has created so-called filtration camps, through which it forces Ukrainians to pass in the occupied territories.

"Tens of thousands of people remain there. Young women disappear there. I think you all understand what is happening to them there," Zelensky said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 