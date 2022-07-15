ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11523 visitors online
News War
45 930 119

Putin convenes Security Council

путин,путін

The President of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, is going to hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia on Friday, July 15.

This was reported by Putin's press secretary Dmytriy Peskov, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"On Friday, the president will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the afternoon or in the afternoon - it will depend on other events," he said.

Peskov added that other meetings with Putin on July 15 will be private.

Read more: British volunteer Urie died in captivity of "DPR" terrorists

Putin (3156) Russia (11656)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 