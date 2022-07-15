Putin convenes Security Council

The President of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, is going to hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia on Friday, July 15.

This was reported by Putin's press secretary Dmytriy Peskov, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"On Friday, the president will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the afternoon or in the afternoon - it will depend on other events," he said.

Peskov added that other meetings with Putin on July 15 will be private.

Read more: British volunteer Urie died in captivity of "DPR" terrorists