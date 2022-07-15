British volunteer Urie died in captivity of "DPR" terrorists

British volunteer Paul Urie, who was in Ukraine with a humanitarian mission, died in captivity of "DPR" terrorists.

This was stated by the terrorists themselves through the so-called "ombudsman of the DPR" Daria Morozova, reports Censor.NET with reference to "Gordon".

She claims that Yuri died on July 10, "given the diagnoses and stress." According to Morozova, during the first medical examination, the Briton was diagnosed with several chronic diseases.

45-year-old Yury was captured by the occupiers at a checkpoint in the city of Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia region, on April 25. Together with him, 22-year-old British volunteer Dylan Gilly was captured. They were captured while helping to evacuate the family from the war zone.

Yuri's mother said that her son has type 1 diabetes and needs insulin. In a conversation with journalists, she added that before leaving the UK, her son said that he could not sit and "watch how people die".

At least three British citizens - Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, who were sentenced to death by the militants, as well as Andrew Gill - are currently being held captive in ORDO.