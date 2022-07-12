British Defense Ministry showed how they train Ukrainian military. VIDEO

The UK Ministry of Defense has published a video about the training of the Ukrainian military, who at the beginning of the year were learning how to lead armored vehicles.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of UK British Ministry.

"The British-led program allows Ukrainian Forces to strengthen their resistance and continue to defend their country from the Kremlin," the report said.

The Ukrainian military mastered six types of vehicles, including

Spartan - tracked armored personnel carrier, which can carry up to seven people, including three crew members. It is armed with a single machine gun.

Mastiff - an armored fighting vehicle designed to transport infantry

Husky - a special vehicle for detecting explosive objects and mine clearance.

Wolfhound - is a heavy armored truck. It is used for escorting patrols, transportation of ammunition and cargo. Armed with a 7.62 caliber machine gun.