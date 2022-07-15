First M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine - Reznikov

The first M270 multiple rocket launchers have arrived in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The long-range family of the Ukrainian army has been replenished: the first M270 MLRSs have arrived. They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield," the Minister tweeted.

The M270 MLRS is a U.S. rocket launcher on the tracked base of the Bradley BMP, which can also be used as a tactical missile launcher. The M270 uses the same ammunition as the HIMARS system, but, unlike the latter, holds up to 12 missiles (HIMARS 6).

