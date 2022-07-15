ENG
Occupiers shelled Slavyansk with cluster munitions, there are dead - mayor

The Russian occupiers shelled Slovyansk, Donetsk region, with cluster shells from MLRS, as a result of which there were casualties.

This was announced by the mayor of Slavyansk Vadim Lyakh in his video message distributed by the Slavyansk city military administration, reports Censor.NЕТ  with reference to UNIAN. 

"Today, July 15, Slavyansk was shelled again with cluster shells from MLRS. One person was killed. The number of wounded is being clarified," he noted.

Lyakh urges residents to stay sheltered and not to go out without need.

