Russians shelled Odesa, fire broke out, - Bratchuk (updated)

On the morning of July 16, Russian troops attacked Odesa. A fire broke out.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Odesa. We do not publish videos and photos from the location of the event. Rescue workers are working at the scene of the fire," he wrote.

"Suspilne Odesa" reports with reference to the Southern Operational Command that the rocket hit a civilian object. There is no information about the dead and wounded yet. Rescuers are working on the spot.

Bratchuk later reported that a Russian missile hit the warehouse. There were no casualties - the guards followed the rules of conduct during the air raid and when they went to the shelter.

An air alert was announced in Odesa around 4 am, and the explosion sounded around 5 am.

