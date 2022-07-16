ENG
Enemy drone "Orlan-10" was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

орлан,безпілотник

Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone "Orlan-10" over Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Another minus one Orlan-10. Our military shot down another enemy drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.

Russian Army (8914) drone (1599)
