Enemy drone "Orlan-10" was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko
Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone "Orlan-10" over Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Another minus one Orlan-10. Our military shot down another enemy drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region," the report says.
