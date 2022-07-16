Russians do not succeed in fully capturing Luhansk region, - Haidai

Russian occupants are constantly trying to occupy the Luhansk region, but Ukrainian soldiers are successfully repelling the attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the head of the Luhansk RMA Serhiy Haidai.

"As of today, even the fact that Shoygu reported that they already control the Luhansk region, I can say that they control most of the region, but two settlements (Belogorovka and Verkhnyakamenka - ed.), there are fierce battles, they cannot pass there," Gaidai said.

He stressed that the Russians are losing both personnel and a lot of equipment. At the same time, assaults are constantly going on, but the invaders are not succeeding.

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians send DRGs to find weaknesses in our defenses. But they are constantly being destroyed by our troops.

