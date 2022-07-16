AFU confidently advances along Kherson direction - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military is confidently advancing along the Kherson direction, but doing so "in silence".

About it on the air of the TV channel Espressо was stated Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Operational Command "South", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What is happening in the Kherson direction: we are moving forward, perhaps not as fast as those who present positive news would like, but believe me, these steps are very confident. And that is why they are being made in silence, a certain secret, in order to gain a foothold on these territories and then announce their victories," she said.

According to Humenyuk, the enemy can leave "threatening surprises" for the Ukrainian military in the liberated territories.