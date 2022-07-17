Scale of military training for children in Russia is expanding

In the Russian Federation, the scope of military training for children is expanding

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

500 cadet classes and about 1,000 junior army classes have been opened in Russian Belgorod and the Belgorod region.

Also in Belgorod, on the basis of the local DOSAAF branch, initial military training courses have been opened for those who wish to serve in the army, but do not have the relevant experience. Course graduates are encouraged to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The approach of the war zone to the border of the Belgorod region forces the local authorities to move a number of objects related to the war deep into Russian territory. In particular, the so-called "reception point for refugees", and in fact - for forcibly displaced persons, has been relocated from the area near the village of Nekhoteevka to the Oktyabrsky.

The logistics of receiving people remain unchanged: after registration, the "refugees" are sent to the premises of the "Viraj" sports complex (indoor kart track). Since the beginning of the war, 6,500 people have passed through the checkpoint, including 1,400 children.

At the same time, the practice of illegal adoption of children from Donbas by Russian families does not stop. On July 14, the governor of the Moscow region, Vorobyov, announced the completion of the procedure "to transfer 9 children from the DPR to families from the Moscow region."

