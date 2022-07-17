Russian troops are shelling settlements on contact line, - Zaporizhzhia RMA

The Russian occupiers hit the regional center of Zaporizhzhia with MLRS. There were no previous injuries or damage.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

"At around 14:00 - 15:00, a series of explosions were heard in the regional center. The enemy fired multiple rocket launchers at some settlements on the line of contact," the report said.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or fatalities. The infrastructure was not destroyed.

At the same time, a fire broke out in several fields.

