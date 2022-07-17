It became known about another Briton in Russian captivity

British citizen John Harding, who in recent years was a paramedic in the ranks of the "Azov" regiment, was captured by the Russians.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC based on a Russian video interview with him.

John Harding from Sunderland, in his fifties, gives an "interview" to Russian television. In the video, he asks for help from the Prime Minister of Great Britain and says that he faces the death penalty.

His family and friends confirmed to the BBC that it was indeed him in the video and that they were being contacted by representatives of the British Foreign Office.

According to the BBC, Harding was apparently captured in May along with the Azov Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, when Ukrainian units defending the southeastern city of Mariupol were forced to surrender. He has been in the ranks of the regiment since 2018. In a previous interview with the BBC, even before the full-scale invasion of Russia, he said that he decided to offer his experience as a military doctor and thus support the Ukrainians in the struggle.

Read more: British volunteer Urie died in captivity of "DPR" terrorists