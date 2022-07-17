Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on trying to establish control over city of Siversk, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on July 17.

The message states: "One hundred and forty-fourth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions. The enemy used artillery to shell the border settlements of Studenok, Volfyne, Bilopillia, Novi Vyrky and Iskryskivshchyna. Aerial reconnaissance of the border regions of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines. Shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Protopopivka, Prudianka, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Stary Saltiv, Chuguiv, Mospanove, Udy, Vesele and others. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Prudyanka and Verkhniy Saltov.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Dibrovne, Ivanivka, Mazanivka, Bohorodichne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Kurulka, Kostyantynivka, Virnopillia, Husarivka and other settlements. In order to disrupt the control system of the Defense Forces and prevent air reconnaissance, the enemy is actively using means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to establish control over the city of Siversk and advance in the direction of the city of Bakhmut.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Donetske, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Zvanivka, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, and other settlements. Our soldiers quickly suppressed enemy assaults near Hryhorivka. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular near Berestove, Vesele, Krasnaya Hora, Vershyn, Novoluhanske, and Travneve. It carried out missile and air strikes in the regions of Kostyantynivka, Novoluhanske nd Pokrovske. The occupiers tried to storm and advance near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Iakovlivka, and Novoluhanske. The bad actions of the enemy again ended in failure and loss of personnel.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded near Nevelsky, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Stepnohirsk, and Stepove. The enemy launched missile and air strikes near Pokrovsk and Novoselyvka Druha.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Mykhailivka, Pavlivka and Novomykhailivka settlements. They were repulsed and ingloriously managed to escape.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is trying to disrupt the logistical support of our troops with systematic shelling. Shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsia, Bereznehuvate, Ternivka, Vesely Kut, Blagodatne, Kvitneve, Lotskine, Novohrihorivka, Myrne, Prybuzke, Lupareve, Bashtanka and others. Launched missile strikes on Mykolaiv.

Aerial reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles continues. There is a high threat of further missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure.

Our units continue to carry out rocket and artillery fire missions in the designated directions and beat the invaders in close combat."

