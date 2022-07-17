Artillery of 28th SMBr destroys calculations of ATGMs, DShK and occupant personnel. VIDEO
Fighters of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign eliminated the personnel and weapons of the Rashists.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.
"The artillery of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign works on freshly dug enemy positions, destroys anti-aircraft guns, DShK and personnel of the occupiers," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password