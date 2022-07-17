ENG
Artillery of 28th SMBr destroys calculations of ATGMs, DShK and occupant personnel. VIDEO

Fighters of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign eliminated the personnel and weapons of the Rashists.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

"The artillery of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign works on freshly dug enemy positions, destroys anti-aircraft guns, DShK and personnel of the occupiers," the message says.

